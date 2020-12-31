Celebrity News
My Krazy Kicks: YG Is About To Release His Own Sneaker Line

Very bool.

YG x BLMLA x BLDPWR Protest And March

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Economic empowerment should be top of mind for any person of color that survived 2020. One rapper is bossing up in a multi billion dollar business.

As spotted on High Snobiety YG is getting into the footwear game. Earlier this week the Compton MC revealed that he has a sneaker set to debut in 2021. Called the 4Hunnid, the silhouette bears a striking resemblance to the Nike Cortez model which has become synonymous with West Coast street culture. His design is a low top model that features a flame where the swoosh would typically be. We also get the iconic heel flares, herringbone soles, and a zig zag cut lace guard. Additionally there is a red color block on the midsole to match the flame on the middle part of the upper panel.

YG teased the shoe in four different colorways including a red, black and sky blue. No word on pricing but the official website states they will be available in March. Is this a drip, flip or skip for you? Let us know in the comments section below.

