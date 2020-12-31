Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

Big girls been sexy. Unfortunately no one noticed until Lizzo stepped on the scene. The singer’s unapologetic confidence made a lot of people uncomfortable this year. She’s had to defend her right to twerk, wear a thong, or simply feel sexy just because she’s a plus size woman. Truth be told, Megan Thee Stallion does exactly what Lizzo does, but society rather embrace Meg because she’s smaller.

Lizzo has been active in the music industry for the last 10 years. It wasn’t until she re-released her hit song Truth Hurts on her 3rd studio album that she got mainstream recognition. Once the world got a taste of her talents, she became a household name. In the age of social media, we got to see another side of the singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist. When she wasn’t twerking or playing her flute, she was encouraging women to love every bit of themselves, despite the public’s opinion of them.

Lizzo’s bold confidence brought society’s fatphobia to the surface. Whether she liked it or not, she had just unintentionally become the spokesperson for the body positivity movement. Through her existence, she was going to show the world that you can be fat, beautiful, healthy, sexy, and then some. In an interview with The Cut, she talks about the reality of being the unofficial body positive ambassador. “It’s not a label I wanted to put on myself. It’s just my existence. All these f*cking hashtags to convince people that the way you look is fine. Isn’t that f*cking crazy? I say I love myself, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so brave. She’s so political.’ For what? All I said is ‘I love myself, b*tch!’ Even when body positivity is over, it’s not like I’m going to be a thin white woman. I’m going to be black and fat. That’s just hopping on a trend and expecting people to blindly love themselves. That’s fake love. I’m trying to figure out how to actually live it,” she said.

Lizzo’s twerking shouldn’t make anyone feel uncomfortable. She is merely doing what most people her age are doing. As we speak, the cry baby challenge is taking over social media. Started by Meg Thee Stallion, women are showing the strength of their knees by getting extra low to the ground and twerking to the rap song Cry Baby. No one is offended or in an uproar about this challenge, but if plus sized women joined it, there would likely be backlash.

In 2021, I want to normalize Lizzo’s ability to be confident and big. Her overnight success took 10 long years in the making. Now that she has the worldwide success and notoriety, I think it’s time we see her in all of her glory without the criticism. It’s time we let her live the way we let her smaller counterparts live, without scrutiny. She should absolutely be able to twerk like Megan, Cardi, and Nicki without being fat-shamed.

