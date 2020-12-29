Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

OG French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dead At 98

A legend in two fields.

The Stage Production Of Pierre Cardin

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

The fashion world has lost one of their most influential tastemakers in the last decade. Pierre Cardin has passed away.

As spotted on The New York Times the designer is no longer with us in the physical. Today, Tuesday, December 29 it was confirmed the French native had succumb to old age. While his label did not carry a lot of cache with the current generation of Hip-Hop it did hold a lot of weight with rappers during the culture’s second unofficial golden era. In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s several noted MC’s name dropped him from Big Pun to Nas (“Millionaire look at the sky make sure it’s still there/Ice grill stares and my jewelry is in every year/Pierre Cardin back in a Dapper Dan time/Now flex, angle wrecks, Foxy rock Anne Klein”) on “Desparados”.

Naturally the loss was felt instantly throughout the style industry with an outpouring of respect from several leading figures over social media. Jean-Paul Gaultier, who got his start with Cardin, paid tribute to his former mentor in a touching post. “Thank you Mister Cardin to have opened for me the doors of fashion and made my dream possible.”

Pierre would become synonymous for not only his approach to avant-garde silhouettes but also his business acumen. He was one of the first designers to successfully license his brands to external merchants to produce goods under namesake. Cardin was 98.

Photo: WENN

OG French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dead At 98  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close