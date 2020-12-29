Celebrity News
French Montana Reveals He Gave Up Alcohol After 2019 Health Scare

Giving up alcohol is easier said than done, so applaud this man...

For many people giving up alcohol can prove to be the hardest habit to kick in a lifetime, but the decision becomes a no brainer whenever drinking becomes a life-threatening vice. Just ask French Montana.

In XXL‘s latest cover story, the “Unforgettable” rapper revealed that he hasn’t picked up a drink in over a year due to damage that his partying lifestyle had wrought on his health. It was just a year ago that French Montana found himself laid up in the hospital during the Thanksgiving holidays and though he’d develop a habit of drinking and poppin’ percs like Tic-Tacs, doctors told him alcohol could prove to be the most fatal of the two.

Knowing he had to make that lifestyle change that many refuse to commit to (addiction is the worst), Montana chose his health over having a “good time” and hasn’t looked back since.

‘Look, as I hard I was going on my grind, I’m ’bout to go on myself. And put everybody I was putting in the front on the back burner and put myself in that seat. And I just, you know, I just did French 2.0. And this is how I changed it. Stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media…everybody is drugged up…Everything got control of my life but me, you know what I’m saying? It was a mixture of things, you know what I’m saying? And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back…So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments. Top two, it’s after taking my mother back to Africa…So that was the day, it was Nov. 21, [2019] last year. And since that day, I never had a drink. I just made a year.”

Congratulations to the Bronx rapper for having the willpower to keep from falling off the wagon. Whether or not he’s kept from indulging in other “recreational activities” is anyone’s guess, but at least he’s been able to keep his physical degree alcohol free. Hopefully he’ll be able to keep it that way once Max B hits home and the celebration to life really begins.

