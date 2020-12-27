Celebrity News
Royce Da 5’9 Speaks Truth About Harmless Lil Pump After Struggle Rapper Comes For Eminem

Someone better tell that "Gucci Gang" guy to relax.

Eminem Live At Tramps

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

Absolutely no one in their right mind thinks Lil Pump is in the same league as Eminem. Nevertheless, the Trump-supporting rapper dissed Slim Shady, and was promptly read for filth by the rapper’s fellow Detroit native and buddy Royce Da 5’9.

You may have seen Lil Pump roll with the tired “Rapper X is old” cliche to try to diss the Hip-Hop legend. “F*ck Eminem, you is lame as hell,” said the “Gucci Gang” struggle rapper. “Ain’t nobody listening to your old ass. You is lame as f*ck bitch.”

Sound like he’s still mad from when Em hurled a jab his way back in 2018 on “The Ringer.”

Afterward, Royce took to his IG to issue a statement on the matter.

“I’ll slap them glasses so far off his face, they’ll land in a whole nother genre…” wrote Nickel Nine. “Not cuz I’m mad but just cuz I’m exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures … enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not really being good at anything.”

Where is the lie?

Also worth noting, there are certain rappers in this game that you don’t play games with. Royce Da 5’9 is one of them. You could even ask Tory Lanez.

Photo: Getty

Royce Da 5’9 Speaks Truth About Harmless Lil Pump After Struggle Rapper Comes For Eminem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close