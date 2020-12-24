21 Savage Puts On His Santa Hat, Blesses Kids With Gifts Off Their Christmas Wishlists

How many gifts did 21 Savage buy for kids this upcoming holiday season? A LOT!

21 Savage put on his Santa hat this holiday season and surprised a bunch of Atlanta kids and families playing secret Santa and blessing them with exactly what they wanted for Christmas. The “Bank Account” rapper and his Lead By Example looked out for 30 kids from Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in DeKalb County, GA, and provided them some joy to help close out what has been a very challenging year. The kids are all in the YMCA’s virtual learning program, and most of them are on some form of financial assistance.

The kids were tasked with the fun holiday tradition of writing a letter to Santa telling jolly old St. Nick exactly what they wanted, Lorna Loh, the Executive Director at that YMCA, told TMZ. The kids and the families had no idea that the YMCA would take their lists and embark on a shopping spree and pick up their gifts courtesy of 21 Savage and his foundation. The celebrity gossip site reports the most popular items on the lists were Legos, Hot Wheels, and dolls.

This past Monday (Dec.21), parents brought the kids to the YMCA to see the big surprise waiting for them, and the kids were stunned, TMZ reports. The parents also got a surprise as well. They were each blessed with 12 lb. turkeys complete with sides and trimmings to ensure they will have an amazing Christmas feast.

That’s not all either.

21 Savage also teamed up with Black-owned business Black Santa for a limited-edition Christmas-themed hoodie benefitting his Leading By Example Foundation. The hoodie was launched during the holiday wish granting party at the YMCA. 21 Savage was not at the event himself, BUT social distancing was enforced. The kids and their families enjoyed their gifts from the rapper safely.

Salute to Sir 21!

