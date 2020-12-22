Hennessy Continues Partnership With NBA, Launches New Lines Campaign With Nas & Natasha Cloud

The NBA kicked off its 2020-21 season Tuesday (Dec. 22) and Hennessy is back on board as the official spirit of the league. The leading cognac maker leaned on the charismatic voice of Nasir “Nas” Jones and WNBA star Natasha Cloud to roll out its “New Lines” campaign.

Nas, fresh off a Grammy nomination for his King’s Disease project with Hit-Boy, lends his distinctive voice and sincere poetics in a similar fashion to last year’s Lines campaign, remarking on the many ways to create within and outside the lines.

Cloud, who won the 2019 WNBA championship as a guard with the Washington Mystics, has become known for her work off the court and has emerged as a leader on the social justice and public health fronts.

Tonight’s marquee games are the Brooklyn Nets with stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant playing host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The defending champions, Los Angeles Lakers, will lock horns with the Los Angeles Clippers in the later game.

Both games are airing on TNT and thus far, the Nets are looking to be the team projected to wreak havoc in the east. It’s still early to tell but so far, it’s great to see Durant back in action alongside Irving.

Still processing their epic win inside the Florida bubble, the Lakers and LeBron James are hoping to repeat as champions and Anthony Davis has proven that he’s a capable superstar and there are enough touches to go around with their excellent cast of secondary stars and bench players.

Check out Hennessy’s New Lines video spot below. Be on the lookout for a review of NBA-themed cocktails from Spirit.Ed columnist and mixologist-in-training D.L. Chandler over at CASSIUS this week.

