Killa!: Billie Eilish Wears Classic Cam’ron T-Shirt In New Documentary

She keeps computers 'puting.

Almost 18 years later and pop culture is still thinking pink. One pop star gave major props to Harlem’s top diplomat.

 

As spotted on The Blast Billie Eilish has a new documentary on the way. Titled The World’s A Little Blurry, the new project will give her fans an inside look into her come up and more. The film reveals the behind the scenes creation process of Eilish’s debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with the title referencing a lyric from the song “Ilomilo”. On Tuesday, December 15 she released the official trailer. 

While the two-minute clip only gave viewers a small taste of what’s to come, one quick segment instantly landed on Hip-Hop’s radar. During the first five seconds, she is spotted wearing none other than Cam’ron on her chest; via a piece of apparel of course. The shirt in question features the infamous “Pink Panther” photo of him attending the 2002 Phat Farm fashion show.

The World’s A Little Blurry is slated for February 26. 2021 release. You can view the spotting below.

 

Killa!: Billie Eilish Wears Classic Cam'ron T-Shirt In New Documentary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

