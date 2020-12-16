KKMS Daily News: Where’s My Bacon Bits

Big Al went into a fit of rage after he couldn’t find his missing bacon bits. Producer Trey’s streak continues! And Ana is still involved in dog drama!

Plus, J-Si was surprised to hear who won “Musician of the Week”… Listen to all our “top stories” during KKMS Daily News.

VIDEO

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Body Wash Childhood Memory

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Lazy Elf

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Ana’s Getting Old