KKMS Daily News: Where’s My Bacon Bits

Big Al went into a fit of rage after he couldn’t find his missing bacon bits. Producer Trey’s streak continues! And Ana is still involved in dog drama!
Plus, J-Si was surprised to hear who won “Musician of the Week”… Listen to all our “top stories” during KKMS Daily News.
VIDEO
AUDIO
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
