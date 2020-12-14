Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19 Heroes

"We will be okay."- Meghan Markle

Inspire U On Demand: Radio Now
ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2020

Source: ABC News / Getty

Meghan Markle has been staying away from the spotlight, but after seeing the devastating effects of coronavirus, The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance to pay homage to the people who’ve made a difference in the fight against the pandemic.

On Sunday (Dec 13), Meghan Markle surprised the frontline fighters with a surprise appearance during the annual “CNN’s Heroes” special event,  thanking the “individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” in the past year, which she described as being “universally challenging for everyone.”

“In the face of this devastating reality, we saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times,” the Duchess said. “We saw the good in people, in our neighbors, and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry,  have been volunteering with several charities in the Los Angeles area, and in April, they delivered meals to city residents through Project Angel Food, a program to feed the chronically ill. Most recently the couple distributed supplies to needy students with Baby2Baby, and the Duke of Sussex was spotted volunteering with the Walker Family Events Foundation, which supports veterans and their families, according to the network.

“We saw communities standing up and taking action,” Markle continued. “When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we as a community showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps. We know the value of food — as nourishment, as a life source — and in moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they’re cared for.”

Check out her speech below.

Photo: Getty

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19 Heroes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close