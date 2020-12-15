Part-Time Justin turns it up with this holiday treat and it’s perfect for a Christmas celebration. Plus, he gives us all sweet compliments and sums up the year… “2020 go hard but we go harder!”

Get the recipe for Grandma Got Drunk With A Reindeer below.

VIDEO

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts vodka

1 part cranberry juice

1 part orange juice

Shake well with ice

Pour over ice

Top with 2 parts ginger beer

Garnish with 3 cranberries and rosemary

Turn Up Compliments was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: