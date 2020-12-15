Turn Up Compliments

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this holiday treat and it’s perfect for a Christmas celebration. Plus, he gives us all sweet compliments and sums up the year… “2020 go hard but we go harder!”
Get the recipe for Grandma Got Drunk With A Reindeer below.
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 parts vodka
- 1 part cranberry juice
- 1 part orange juice
Shake well with ice
Pour over ice
Top with 2 parts ginger beer
Garnish with 3 cranberries and rosemary
