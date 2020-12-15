The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Christmas Wishes: Linda Will Finally Have A Christmas

Radio Now Inspire U Branding
Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

2020 has been especially rough for Linda but with some help from JCPenney, we are able to show her some love this holiday season!

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“Hello I would like to nominate my step sisters mother. My sister passed away last year right before xmas and left her three babies in her mothers care. Linda went from living in a 1 bedroom apt to a 3bd house trying to maintain the rent with only her working at a daycare/school. Linda is a hard working lady who is trying her best to maintain and try to make the best living she can for them. She also will not ask for any help and will help anyone and everyone who needs help. I think now she deserves a little help and happiness during these holidays since we are coming up on a year anniversary. I would really like my niece and nephews to have a little happiness during this time. I don’t believe they will even have a Christmas with the money budget. I know us as a family will try and get a gift at least for them but i know they really deserve a little bit of happiness for the holidays. It wont bring their mom/daughter back but will bring a smile to their face. Please make their Christmas this year!”

Inspire U Radio Now

 

Christmas Wishes: Linda Will Finally Have A Christmas  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close