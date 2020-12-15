Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor & Dana White, But Nate Diaz Responds

Jake Paul out here really cruising for a bruising...

Inspire U On Demand: Radio Now
UFC 244: Masvidal v Diaz

Source: Mike Roach / Getty

Ever since turning Nate Robinson into the butt of many jokes and even an online challenge, Jake Paul‘s really been feeling himself something ridiculous.

It’s gotten to the point where the YouTube personality has been talking ish to UFC icon and former champion, Conor McGregor and not only challenging him to a fight but even offered the Irish arse kicker a $50 million purse to get it done.

Taking to IG to call him out for “ducking” him (uh-huh), Paul went for the jugular and called him a “c*nt” and even called his wife a “4” on a scale from 1 to 10. Accusing McGregor of being scared of losing to a YouTuber, Paul went on to call out UFC’s head white man in charge, Dana White by calling him a “p*ssy” and a “bald b*tch!”

While this seems like all showmanship and/or overconfidence in one’s own mediocre hand skills for knocking out a Black man who obviously didn’t know how to throw hands, UFC’s Nate Diaz decided he’d had enough and took to Twitter to clap and slap up Paul for knowing not what he does. Saying that the overconfident YouTuber needs his “ass beat” for being a “spoiled f*ck,” the 21-12-0 UFC fighter called it as it is stating, “u can’t really fight dumbsh*t.”

He’s not wrong.

Seeing an opportunity to further annoy actual fighters, Paul responded to Diaz with a typical white boy threat saying “You saw what happened to the other Nate.”

Maybe Paul should offer Nate that $50 million purse for one-on-one and show and prove he’s the real deal. Worst case scenario, Pual ends up getting knocked out and lives the rest of his life nursing his wounds. Best case scenario, he gets knocked out and lives life in humiliation. Either way, we’ll all be entertained.

Photo: Getty

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor & Dana White, But Nate Diaz Responds  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close