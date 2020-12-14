Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ & Eminem Cosigns The Flows [Video]

Aux cord access permission granted.

Radio Now Inspire U Branding
Barack Obama Biden rally

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Barack Obama has proven once again why he will always be our forever president. President  No. 44 recently pointed to one of Hip-Hop’s biggest talent as inspiration.

Inspire U Radio Now

As spotted on HipHopDX, the former politician recently sat down with the folks at ATTN:. The feature is a five-part video series where Mr. Obama highlights important themes in his new memoir, A Promised Land.

On Friday (Dec. 11), the trailer was released and he shared that he relied on Hip-Hop music to keep him going when he served as President of the United States. The clip shows him seated reading from the book

”In my new book, A Promised Land, I share the story of what inspired me to pursue public service and the ups and downs in my first few years of my presidency, but I wanted to share some of the most important moments with you. That’s why I’m teaming up with ATTN: for a new series talking about some of the biggest moments that defined those years for me”. Obama said.

“When I needed inspiration on the presidential campaign, I often turned to music,” Obama continued, reading a passage from his book. “It was that got my head in the right place” Not just Eminem but JAY-Z’s ‘My 1st Song.’”

Naturally, the clip quickly made waves on landed on Eminem’s radar. In turn, Slim Shady reposted a screenshot of the visual with the praying hand emoji as a sign of his gratitude.

A Promised Land will undoubtedly be one of the biggest presidential books in history, and we want to make sure that the stories and themes make their way to younger audiences,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal. “We hope that these new interviews and creative Reels that ATTN: has made will bring the policies and lessons of the Obama presidency to the next generation”.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ & Eminem Cosigns The Flows [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close