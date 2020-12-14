Inspire U: It’s Never Too Late To Graduate [Sponsored by Christel House]

Seminar on ways to get your high school diploma to prepare you for the workforce.

Panelists: Noel Wilson: Principal, DORS Ivy Tech Campus

Heather Starks: Principal, DORS West Campus

Rachel E.: DORS Student

Hosted By B Swift

