Long story short, Taylor Swift sent us a Christmas card and our Swifties Ana and Producer Nick are handling it with great care…

Tune in on Monday morning for our Taylor Swift challenge!

Listen to evermore from Taylor below!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Taylor Swift’s Autograph

RELATED: Listen To New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Logic, Maroon 5 & More!

RELATED: WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ Music Video

Taylor Swift Surprise + Stream Her ‘Evermore’ Album! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: