Inspire U: Addiction, Recovery, and Community “How Can We Lift Each Other Up?” [Sponsored by Know the Facts]

Radio Now Inspire U Branding

 

Addiction, Recovery, and the Black Male Experience: A conversation on how addiction impacts our community and what we can do to lift each other up. For more information about addiction, treatment, and recovery, visit KnowTheFactsIndiana.org.

Panelists: Tony Toomer, Hosted by Tony Lamont.

