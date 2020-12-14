Addiction, Recovery, and the Black Male Experience: A conversation on how addiction impacts our community and what we can do to lift each other up. For more information about addiction, treatment, and recovery, visit KnowTheFactsIndiana.org.

Panelists: Tony Toomer, Hosted by Tony Lamont.

RELATED: Total of $3 million awarded to Indiana for addiction recovery

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About Her Addiction And Living In A Sober House

CHECK OUT MORE FROM THE RADIO NOW INSPIRE U VIRTUAL EXPO!

Inspire U: Addiction, Recovery, and Community “How Can We Lift Each Other Up?” [Sponsored by Know the Facts] was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: