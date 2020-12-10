Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62

The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals

Source: John Parra / Getty

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, one of Hollywood’s greatest tough guys who took on the iconic role of Deebo in the Friday film series, has passed away according to TMZ.

Inspire U Radio Now

Lister, 62, was found deceased at his Los Angeles area home on Thursday (December 10). There’s no official word on a cause of death.

The 6’5″ “Tiny” first broke through to audiences in 1989 as the character Zeus in the film No Holds Barred starring Hulk Hogan. The film eventually led him to spend time in the WWE (then WWF) before he would later land the role which would define him as a comedy and meme legend. He was cast as Deebo in Ice Cube‘s 1995 cult classic film Friday playing the quintessential neighborhood bully.  He would return for the film’s sequel in 2000 and also played President Lingberg in the sci-fi action classic The Fifth Element and appeared in The Dark Knight.

Cube reacted to the loss of Lister on Twitter.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister,” he wrote. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera.  Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Lister also starred in roles on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, films such as The Meteor Man, I Got The Hook Up, A Thin Line Between Love And Hate, Jackie Brown, Little Nicky and more.

RELATED: John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close