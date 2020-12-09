We delve into some relationship issues, including… Kellie says to be very careful, and go out of town, when you go to the naughty store. Will my desires lead to a divorce? How do I stop my in-laws from moving in?

Plus, don’t file for that marriage license. Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: No One Accepts My Criminal Boyfriend

Love Letters To Kellie: The Management Ring

Love Letters To Kellie: Seen It All Since Moving In Together

Naughty Letters To Kellie was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: