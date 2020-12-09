Naughty Letters To Kellie

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Kellie says to be very careful, and go out of town, when you go to the naughty store. Will my desires lead to a divorce? How do I stop my in-laws from moving in?
Plus, don’t file for that marriage license. Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!
