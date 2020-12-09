Saweetie Gets Us Ready To Go ‘Back To The Streets’ With Third PrettyLittleThing Clothing Drop

Saweetie has become one of our favorite style icons and now she’s giving us a chance to copy her fashion secrets through her new clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The 49-piece clothing collection dropped on Monday and features a ton of trendy fits that were curated by the gorgeous rapper herself. The collection features a healthy mix of sexy street style crop tops and cargo pants to statement dresses that are perfect for going out (or staying in), whichever you prefer. Saweetie called the collection “grown, chic and hella majestic” via her Instagram page where she modeled pieces from the collection in a fun video taking place on her “pretty planet” while her new single, “Back To The Streets”, served as the soundtrack in the background.

PrettyLittleThing also shared news of the new collaboration on their own Instagram page, posting a sexy flick of the 27-year-old rapper in a beige suede ensemble that she paired with tan boots. As someone who’s known for being pretty expressive with her locs, this time she opted for a more subtle look, donning long, jet black hair accompanied by massive hoops and a face that’s beat to the gawds, per usual.

“The baddest babe on the rap scene is BACK,” PrettyLittleThing wrote on Instagram. “Whatever Saweetie is wearing this season–that’s our type!”

The new PrettyLittleThing drop marks the third collection Saweetie has curated with the online fashion retailer. Earlier this year, Saweetie worked with PrettyLittleThing to curate a collection where 100% of the profits went to Black Lives Matter in the wake of the civil uprising that resulted after the murders of unarmed Black men at the hands of police. “Working with PLT has been a dream,” the rapper explained to ESSENCE about her second collection. “They are making my dreams come true.”

Saweetie is currently gearing up to release her debut album, Pretty B**** Music, in June 2021 and most recently dropped the visuals for her single Back To The Streets with R&B songstress, Jhené.

To shop Saweetie x PrettyLittleThing, visit their website.

Saweetie Gets Us Ready To Go ‘Back To The Streets’ With Third PrettyLittleThing Clothing Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

