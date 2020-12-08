The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Christmas Wishes: Grieving Through The Holidays

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Brian’s wife passed away recently and he’s been left to care for his young children. Stacee let us know what’s going because as she’s always told their team, we have each other’s back! Thanks you JCPenney.
Inspire U Radio Now

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“Dear Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, I would like to nominate Brian Guerrero and his sons. We met the Guerrero family back in June our sons are on the same football team and it was an instant connection of family. I was team mom and my husband was the coach, but the Guerrero family was always there to lend a hand especially Danita Brian’s wife. Tragically a couple of weeks ago Danita passed away. Brian who is an EMS/fire fighter/first responder serving our community in this pandemic is now a single father of two amazing boys. Unfortunately because Danita had some prior medical issues she was unable to get life insurance. Many people have stepped into help, but I really want this to be a great Christmas for Brian and the boys they deserve it. Please grant this Christmas wish for the Guerrero Family so they know they are not alone and as we said at football We Got Your Back!”

 

 

Christmas Wishes: Grieving Through The Holidays  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

