Turn Up The Juice

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this holiday treat and it’s perfect for a Christmas celebration. Tastes like a Candied Mimosa! Plus, we play a fun game called “Jingle My Jangle”… Please play along with us!
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 oz Whipped Cream Vodka
- 1.5 oz Rose
- 3 oz Sprite
- Splash of Grenadine
Serve over ice
Garnish with berries!
