Part-Time Justin turns it up with this holiday treat and it’s perfect for a Christmas celebration. Tastes like a Candied Mimosa! Plus, we play a fun game called “Jingle My Jangle”… Please play along with us!

Get the recipe for Jingle Juice below.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Whipped Cream Vodka

1.5 oz Rose

3 oz Sprite

Splash of Grenadine

Serve over ice

Garnish with berries!

Turn Up The Juice was originally published on radionowhouston.com

