adidas Teams Up With Celeb Stylist Kwasi Kessie For Limited-Edition “New York Is Not Over” Headphones

Not too long ago, current lame-duck president, and exiled New Yorker, Donald Trump, ridiculously claimed that NYC was a ghost town. adidas has teamed up with runner Kwasi Kessie for the perfect response.

Announced today (Dec. 8), adidas is teaming up with celebrity stylist and adidas Run Club captain Kwasi Kessie for a limited-edition pair of headphones honoring “New York Is Not Over.” The first-of-its-kind collaboration directly responds to Trump’s ridiculous claims that New York City was dead after Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio enacted strict lockdown measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 when the state was the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

The super-limited headphones were customized by hand by Kessie and were designed to “honor the fluidity of day-to-day life in the city that never sleeps.” The celeb stylist and avid runner put his personal touch to adidas’ popular RPT-01 sport headphones by adding premium blue and black leather snakeskin along the headband complimented with a custom gold plated “Never On Pause” chain. To keep your headphones and chain safe, they are secured in a black runner’s log that features a secret stash safe inside.

The headphones not only look good but perform well also. The RPT-01 is fully wireless and offers users 40-hour battery life, simple controls, and uncompromising wireless Bluetooth sound.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kessie added:

“New Yorkers are Never On Pause, moving from moment to moment, always creating and always with a soundtrack. I’ve pushed forward mentally and physically by embracing music more than ever this year. I’m so proud of this limited-edition drop and the driven spirit these headphones represent.”

There will be only 50 of these bad boys made, and to get your hands on a pair, you will have to run for a chance to get a pair… literally. adidas revealed that everyday athletes could score a pair by running Kessie’s favorite route in NYC that takes him through the streets of Soho and down by downtown waterfront utilizing the adidas running app. Each runner has until December 22 to complete their run and share it on social media using #NeverOnPause and @headphonesbyadidas to have their entry counted. Winners will be selected at random.

Good luck.

