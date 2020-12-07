The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Christmas Wishes: Putting On Christmas Cheer

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Courtney has had to deal with a lot this year and her work wants to show her some Christmas cheer in hopes of putting a smile on her and her family’s faces… Thanks to JCPenney.

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“I would like to nominate, Courtney Carr, for a Christmas Wish. Courtney has worked for me almost two years. She has always been a funny and caring person with just the right amount of sass! I am heartbroken to say, after a long stay in the ICU, Courtney lost her mother to COVID in September. Courtney and her mother have always been extremely close. They shared an apartment and both worked so hard to provide for their family. Courtney is a single mother to a 4 year old little boy, Cameron. Cameron is her world. The weight of trying to stay strong for her son while grieving over the loss her mother/ best friend is crippling. All the while she is struggling to keep a roof over their head, food on the table and catch up on bills. Needless to say she has lost that “spark” we all loved. As her “work family” we have been there with her through it all. We pray she see some light in this dark time. Our entire office would LOVE to see this wish granted!”

Christmas Wishes: Putting On Christmas Cheer  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close