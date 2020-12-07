Celebrity News
Bad Bunny Makes ‘Billboard’ History With Latest Album ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’

Reggaeton's hottest artist is doing the damn thing...

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Bad Bunny might’ve caught the Rona but that isn’t stopping him from continuing to prove that reggaeton wasn’t just a fad and is in fact a music genre that’s a force to be reckoned with.

After experiencing a meteoric rise to fame over the past few years with hits like “Ahora Me Llama” and “Callaita,” the Puerto Rican artist made history with the release of his latest project El Ultimo Tour del Mundo as the first all Spanish-language album to land atop of the Billboard Top 200 charts. According to Billboard the album has moved 116,000 equivalent album units in the first week of it’s drop finally achieving the coveted feat that his previous album YHLQMDLG almost accomplished when it debuted at number 2 earlier this year.

Of El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’s 116,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Dec. 3, SEA units comprise 103,000 (equating to 145.94 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs), album sales comprise 12,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Only four all-Spanish-language albums have ever reached the top five on the Billboard 200: Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo (No. 1),YHLQMDLG (No. 2), Mana’s Amar es Combatir (No. 4; Sept. 9, 2006) and Shakira’s Fijación Oral: Vol. 1 (No. 4; June 25, 2005).

Coming in at a relatively close second place is culture vulture Miley Cyrus with her latest LP Plastic Hearts with 60,000 equivalent album units earned.

More reason to be happy with this upset of a win for Bad Bunny. Just sayin.’

Whether or not you speak Spanish, Bad Bunny’s music does tend to get the party going with the uptempo beats and his melodic vocals. If you haven’t heard any of his material nows a pretty good time to get familiar with the history making artist.

Bad Bunny Makes ‘Billboard’ History With Latest Album ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
