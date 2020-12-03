KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Trey’s baby is already setting records. Kellie admits to more dirty behavior. And Ana is ready to go all of the way!

Plus, Part-Time Justin’s face moisturizer was retrieved, christmas lights went up all over town and lots of long-sleeved drama! Get caught up now with all the KKMS Daily news updates!

VIDEO

KKMS Daily News: Ana’s Getting Old was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: