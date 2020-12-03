The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Christmas Wishes: Helping Brighten The Holidays

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Karla’s friend Denzel let us know that she could really use some help this Christmas. Thanks to JCPenney, we are able to show her some love this holiday season!

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“I nominate my coworker Karla. She is a single mom of 3 little girls and works from home. She works very hard to provide for her girls and ensure they have all they need. I’ve seen Karla go without things she needs on a daily basis because her kids always come first and their needs outweigh hers. She also had severe anemia so she is very fatigued and out of it on most days but she pushes through. Getting off at 9, getting her kids ready for the night, staying up until after 12 to make sure the house is clean and lunches are ready for the next day; she wakes up at 6 am the next day to start it all over again. I’ve never met anyone stronger in my life. She lives check to check but doesn’t complain at all and would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. This Christmas in the first year she was able to get her kids a Christmas tree and underneath they have 2 presents each in which she had to save months and to buy them.”

Christmas Wishes: Helping Brighten The Holidays  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close