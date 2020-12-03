Woman of The Year Cardi B Talks “WAP,” Her Haters, Politics & More In ‘Billboard’ Interview

Cardi B had a lot to say about career, politics, haters, and more in her Billboard cover feature.

Despite a raging pandemic literally shutting everything down, Cardi B was able to keep her momentum trending in the right direction. Recently named Woman of The Year by Billboard, the rapper sat down with the publication to talk about her wins, new deals, working with Megan Stallion, the success of “WAP.” social media, the presidential election, and more in the cover feature.

When asked what was election night in the Cardi B household, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she was nervous like all of us but at the end of the day happy that now we have someone who will represent us the right way globally.

“I was having fun with my kid, but then I kept looking on Instagram and was getting jittery. [Before the election], I just felt like Biden had this in the bag. Then Election Day came, and I’m seeing so many states are just red, period. It just surprises you when you don’t hear people around you, saying, “Oh, I don’t support Trump.”

“You know, we always talking shit about this country, even though we’re from this country. At the end of the day, we need to understand we are a big example to other countries. I’m seeing France celebrate Biden’s win. I seen Haiti celebrate the win of Biden. When my parents came to this country, they just thought this was the land of dreams and shit. Everybody around the world thinks the same way, even though we don’t see it because we live here. It’s important to set a good example, show unity, and have somebody that represents us the right way.”

Cardi even touched on what it was like to see her pearl-clutching single “WAP” being sung by people celebrating in the streets in front of the White House after Joe Biden’s victory was finally confirmed.

I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl — Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown]. “WAP,” to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy. So many Republicans — not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren — were talking so much crap about “WAP.” So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!

When it comes to social media, the 28-year-old Bronx native stated she has a love-hate relationship with it. She has some memorable as well as forgettable moments on social media, like areola-gate, for example.

“I’m always gonna love social media because I came up from social media. If it wasn’t for me showing my personality on social media, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I would probably be a stripper owning a laundromat because that’s what I wanted to do when I was a stripper. If I didn’t voice my feelings, I would probably be one crazy bitch on drugs. I don’t do drugs; I smoke a little cigarette here and there, drink a little wine and Hennessy in the club, but those drugs I don’t do.”

“But social media is becoming a very toxic place nowadays. There’s a lot of race-baiting. People will say the nastiest things just so they can have a top comment. The comments weren’t like this back in 2013.”

It’s one of the most candid interviews Cardi B has given since her meteoric rise. She also goes in-depth about working with Megan Thee Stallion, being a mom, being considered a role model and activist, new music, her OnlyFans deal, and much more.

You can read the entire interview by heading here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

