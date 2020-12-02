Love Letters To Kellie: No One Accepts My Criminal Boyfriend

We delve into some relationship issues, including… How do I reframe my thinking? Should I settle for THIS? And I finally found The One and no one likes him because of his criminal past.

Plus, should you ask the father that hates you permission to marry his daughter, or avoid the drama and just do it anyway? Kellie gives her expert love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

