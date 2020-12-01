Andy Grammer has been a friend of the show for a while (celeb-homie)… and he’s showing his love for Kidd’s Kids! What’s his secret to getting noticed on TikTok?

Plus… now through December 31st, Hello Bello will be giving back to Kidd’s Kids as a way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary! Get more info HERE.

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Dr. Oz Says The End Is Near

RELATED: 24KGoldn Talks Success Of ‘Mood’ + Wanting To Shoot His Shot At Billie Eilish! [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kesha Calls To Talk ‘Kesha & The Creepies’! [INTERVIEW]

Andy Grammer’s Love For Kidd’s Kids… And Tik Tok! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: