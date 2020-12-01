Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under The Under Armour Umbrella

Who's clowning now?

Steph Curry - Curry Brand

Source: Curry Brand / Under Armour

Years ago Stephen Curry caught much criticism for signing with Under Armour over other more popular sneaker brands and though that slander was only exacerbated with the release of his “orthopedic” Curry 2’s, the NBA’s deadliest shooter is currently enjoying the last laugh.

 

According to Nice Kicks, UA and Steph Curry have officially reached a deal that will bless the future Hall of Famer with his own subsidiary brand under the Under Armour umbrella dubbed, Curry Brand. Not bad for an NBA superstar who basically helped Under Armour’s popularity skyrocket over the past few years (no shots to it’s other sports stars).

The Curry Brand and Under Armour relationship will mirror the same business model as that of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand under Nike. The Curry Brand will encompass a new logo, straying away from the UA created SC logo, as Curry’s branding is poised to reach a new echelon.

Aside from the product, Curry Brand will also tap into the principles of community and engagement thanks in part to Curry’s commitment to the Oakland area and his fans abroad throughout the years.

Props to Steph Curry for earning his own brand under Under Armour. It’s been years in the making and now it seems like that gambit he took paid off big time.

We just wonder which of his peers Steph will end up signing to his new brand and whether or not they’ll feel a ways about signing with a possibly NBA rival.

Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under The Under Armour Umbrella  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close