Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout With COVID-19 Has Now Made Him A Believer

COVID-19 is very real, but unfortunately, some people still think this virus is a hoax, and Ice-T has revealed that his father-in-law was one of them, but now is a believer.

The Law & Order SVU star was very open about his wife Coco’s father, Steve Austin’s scary battle with COVID-19 that nearly took his life. As COVID-19 cases surge across the country at an alarming rate, Ice-T decided to use his father-in-law’s bout with the virus as a cautionary tale revealing that he was a “no-masker” who has now seen the light after nearly losing his life.

On Twitter, Ice-T shared a photo of his father-in-law during his 40-day stay in the ICU wearing an oxygen mask with the caption:

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame”

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Sadly, Austin’s story isn’t rare and is too common thanks to the politicization of mask-wearing led by lame-duck president Donald Trump. The one simple and effective tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now become a symbol of dissidence, with Trump’s loyal followers opting not to wear a face-covering to “own the libs.”

UPDATE: Coco’s dad is finally outta the hospital and home after his fight with Covid… He’s on Oxygen indefinitely because of lung damage though. Thanks for all the love and good wishes.. ‘Pic from when he was healthy and on tour with us..’ #COVID pic.twitter.com/thgxaIw9NA — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 25, 2020

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Ice-T said he decided to publicize his father-in-law’s ordeal with COVID-19 because, like Austin used to, there are still people who believe this virus is a hoax. The actor also noted that he knew several people who have lost lives after catching COVID-19, telling the publication, “I don’t need more proof than that to know I don’t want to play with it.”

In response to someone in his comments calling him scared, Ice-T revealed that he would more than likely be wearing a mask for the foreseeable future, even with the news of a vaccine on the horizon.

Somebody in my comments said I sound scared.. YES I’m scared of YOUR contaminated breath! I’ll probably rock a mask and keep my distance for the rest of my life… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 15, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js We totally understand. So to keep it real simple, wear a damn mask, continue to wash your hands, and stay away from large gatherings. — Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout With COVID-19 Has Now Made Him A Believer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: