Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Knocking The Designer Boots?

We're not mad at this...

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Are Pretty Flacko and Bad Girl Riri knocking designer boots?!

 

Though no one’s confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item, the rumor mill has begun churning that the Harlem rapper and Barbados bombshell made a love connection during their promotional tour for Riri’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July. With the campaign mainly featuring Rocky as the face of the line, many began to speculate that the “L$D” rapper might actually be Riri’s boo thang on the low. Now it seems like they might’ve been on to something.

Page Six is reporting that Hip-Hop’s possibly new “It” couple were spotted spending some time together last Saturday night at the Beatrice Inn in downtown, New York City with their respective crews in tow.

It’s the latest occasion that the pair, who were seated discreetly behind a curtain, have been seen out together since she split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January.

A$AP might not have Jameel money, but he might have Jameel’s ex-girl and that in itself is priceless.

What y’all think about Rihanna and Rocky possibly being Hip-Hop’s next power couple? Let us know in the comments section.

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Knocking The Designer Boots?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close