Indy’s Connection: Giving on Tuesday and Staying Active in the Winter

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Caryn Stein, Chief Communications Officer for Giving Tuesday, about the event this year and how people can participate if they cannot do so monetarily. Caryn also gave the history of the organization and event.

For the second part of the show, Emily talked with Kären Haley, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. She talked about the music they organized during the election season and what people can do safely on the trail this winter while observing social distancing.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

