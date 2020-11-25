Indy’s Connection: Taking Care of your Mental Health during the Holidays

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with David Berman, Vice President of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Programs for Mental Health America of Indiana. They talked about caring for mental health during the pandemic, separating work and life when working from home, and how families are staying connected and its importance during the winter and holiday.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can check out a lot of resources on our website here. You can also listen back to our conversations from our suicide prevention roadblock here.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday morning at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

