Inspire U Is Coming To Radio Now 100.9!

Inspire U

Inspire U Is Coming To Radio Now 100.9!

This year has been tough on many of us and Radio Now wants to lift you and your friends up by being a driving force to help you with self, health, and wealth.

Radio Now presents Inspire U, a virtual expo coming December 12th and 13th to your computer.

Join us for a day with influencers and celebrities who will tip into the best of you with a day filled with life-changing virtual seminars that will inspire you.

These workshops will bring out your confidence, help you stand up, and be unapologetic in the skin you’re in plus we’ll be uplifting you while coping during COVID. Together, we will unite and get through it together.

You can also be a part of one on one experiences with your favorite artists and more!

Live like it’s golden and enjoy a day created just for you, your girls, man, kids, and family with Inspire U.

Grab your family and friends because you don’t want to miss this one of a kind virtual event. More details coming soon from Indy’s Radio Now 100.9!

Inspire U Is Coming To Radio Now 100.9!  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Playlist
Close