This is the moment one KiddNation member could walk away with $25k! Lucky perfect player Samantha picked the vault, and then choose how long to stay in it. Did she walk away with the grand prize?

Did she get out in time? Listen to find out!

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Beat The Bank!

Beat The Bank: The $25,000 Finale was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: