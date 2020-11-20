The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Kesha Calls To Talk ‘Kesha & The Creepies’! [INTERVIEW]

Kesha & The Creepies

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Our girl Kesha is doing something interesting! Her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, launches today… and her topics really make you wonder! Is there really a bigger picture than we are all seeing?

The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic… Listen to her explanation! Plus, check out the trailer to explore the occult below.

AUDIO

TRAILER

