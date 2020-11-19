Celebrity News
Kid Cudi Is Launching His Own Production And Management Company

From the moon to the corner office.

One of the culture’s most under credited influencers is bossing up. Kid Cudi has announced some new ventures.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Cleveland MC made a power move that pleasantly surprised a lot of his fans and peers. On Tuesday, November 17 Bron Studios announced that they will be partnering with his Mad Solar firm. We are beyond thrilled to announce our new partnership with the incomparable legend @KidCudi! BRON will back #MadSolar, the new production and music management company founded by Cudi, @Shift_leader06 and @karinamanashil”. Cudder retweeted the post saying “They aint ready. Hold on to ya butts!”

The “Wild’n Cuz I’m Young” rapper further detailed his enthusiasm via a statement. ““[I’m] beyond excited to be launching my production company MAD SOLAR & partnering with BRON whose creative vision & storytelling has transformed the industry. I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing & can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin”.

According to the article both brands are already working on a animation project called Entergalactic for Netflix. Not only is Cudi getting co-creator credits on the show but he will also starring in it. Additionally it is said to be based on his upcoming album of the same name. You can catch a preview of the tunes below.

Kid Cudi Is Launching His Own Production And Management Company  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

