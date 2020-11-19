Celebrity News
Foot Locker Dropping Crazy Collabos During Their “12 Days Of Greatness” Campaign

Foot Locker stays keeping us laced...

Foot Locker x 12 Days of Greatness

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

At this point we swear Foot Locker will find any reason to drop new exclusive collections and we ain’t even mad at them.

With the holiday season officially upon us, Foot Locker has teamed up with some of the game’s most renowned street designers and ballers for their “12 Days of Greatness” capsule collections which celebrates our universal love of basketball while observing the 2020 holidays.

Beginning November 20 a new capsule collection will be dropping on Footlocker/12daysofgreatness.com with the final collaboration releasing on December 26th. Designers involved in the project include street culture favorite names and NBA stars like Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Sami Miro, and PJ Tucker amongst others.

No leaks on designs or anything but given the track record of many of the people tapped for the project this should be hella dope.

Check out the commercial spots for Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness below and let us know if you’ll be looking forward to the upcoming drops in the comment section.

Foot Locker Dropping Crazy Collabos During Their “12 Days Of Greatness” Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

