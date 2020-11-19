J Balvin Dropping Colorfully Ragged Air Jordan I [Photos]

Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin is an international star. So it only makes sense that he’s getting his own Air Jordan I—making him the first Latino artist to collab with Jordan Brand.

Officially announced today (Nov. 19), the Air Jordan I x J Balvin is all about “colores” and “vibras” (that “colors” and “vibes” in Spanish, respectively)—and also the names of his two past albums.

“I was thinking about how I could have a disruptive Air Jordan I,” said Balvin in a press statement. “I wanted to be the person who really dared to change the shapes and go all out. No one has touched the Air Jordan I like this before.”

Upon looking at J Balvin’s Air Jordan 1 you’ll immediately notice the rainbow-colored canvas upper that features ragged trimming. There is also Balvin’s smiley-face logo instead of the Jumpman logo on the left foot’s tongue and interchangeable patches for on the fly customization.

Balvin is having a hell of a year on the collab front considering he’s fresh off having his own McDonald’s meal.

The Air Jordan I x J Balvin is set to release globally on December 8 via SNKRS, so prepare for plenty of L’s. However, it is also dropping at the following retailers to improve your chances of copping, in North America.

NORTH AMERICA RETAILERS

A Ma Maniere; Bait Inc; Bodega; Bows and Arrows; Concepts; Corporate; Crème; Extra Butter; Feature LLC; Foot Locker; Hirshleifers; Kith; Lapstone & Hammer; Notre; Oneness; Politics; RSVP LLC; Shoe Gallery; Social Status; Sole Fly; St Alfreds; SVRN; The Dark Side Initiative LLC; Trophy Room; UBIQ; Undefeated INC; Wish; XHIBITION

Good hunting and check out detailed photos below.

