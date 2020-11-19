Celebrity News
Chance the Rapper Shares Cryptic But Promising Update On Jeremih

Keep fighting Jeremih!

Chance the Rapper Shares Seemingly Encourgaing Update Jeremih's Condition

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jeremih needed all of the prayer warriors after revealing that he was in the ICU battling a severe COVID-19 infection. It would seem Chance the Rapper, who has been providing a good portion of those prayers, has dropped some promising news on the singer’s condition.

Saturday(Nov.14), the music world was blessing the “Oui” singer with plenty of praying hands emojis and thoughts as prayers as details from those closed to the Chicago artist revealed he was on a ventilator fighting the contagious virus. Chance The Rapper along with Diddy and 50 Cent have gone the extra mile to see that Jeremih pulls through. Celebrity gossip site The Shade Room revealed that Chancellor has connected Jeremih’s family with a lot of doctors.

While it’s being reported that Jeremih is still in the ICU fighting COVID-19, the 33-year-old rapper delivered a very cryptic message that many are interpreting as a sign of good news for Jeremih. On Instagram the “No Problems” crafter wrote:

“FATHER YOU GET ALL THE GLORY!!! JESUS THANK YOU FOR GRANTING US ACCESS TO OUR FATHER! THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRAYER WARRIORS WHO USED THEIR FAVOR TO INTERCEDE ON MY BROTHER JEREMYS BEHALF! WE COME TO HIM IN SORROW AND SO WE MUST TO COME TO HIM IN JOY! I LOVE YOU FATHER.” 

Now, of course, this all just mere speculation but we are just going to put nothing but good vibes in the air in hopes that Jerermih pulls through. We will continue to further update when representatives for Jeremih and his family share any more news on his condition.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

Chance the Rapper Shares Cryptic But Promising Update On Jeremih  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close