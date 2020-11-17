Part-Time Justin turns it up with some Thanksgiving questions… Are these items apart of your feast? And what time of day is best to eat?
- Cranberries
- Deep-fried turkey
- Stuffing
- Peas
- Sous vide turkey
- Turducken
He introduces the memory game “I Went to Market” and MORE!
Plus, Michelle won $670 today and this contestant came prepared with bits and jokes! Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play.
MORE TURN UP TUESDAY
11.10 Turn Up The Truth
11.03 Turn Up Throat Comfort
10.27 Turn Up Witches Brew
Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Thanks was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: