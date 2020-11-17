Dr. Oz joins the show to talk about the COVID vaccines and what we should be doing for Thanksgiving. Watch his show today to hear what foods will protect you and so much MORE!

Plus, Melanie won $800 today and this contestant came prepared with bits and jokes! Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play.

RELATED: Dr. Oz’s Generous Donation

RELATED: Dr. Oz On His New Season, Coronavirus Vaccines & More! [INTERVIEW]

Dr. Oz Gives His Vaccination Recommendation was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: