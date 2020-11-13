Friday The 13th

J-Si shares a spooky story about what was caught on a security camera and Emily Shields gets emotional over the difficulties of virtual teaching.

This viral video is a good reminder that we need to be extra considerate during this time. Watch below and be kind to our teachers!

From KiddNation member, Shar: Pic 1 – skeleton decoration chillin' Pic 2 – skeleton decoration standing up on it's own in the middle of the night… Pic 3 – skeleton decoration disappeared???? pic.twitter.com/L88nOzP7pU — KiddNation (@KiddNation) November 13, 2020

