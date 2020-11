No PS5 this year and the new iPhone may be causing problems. J-Si shared that Orlando will have the first flying car hub by 2025…

Plus, who needs reality shows when you can just follow this Nextdoor drama? Kellie tells us about a creepy guy taking pictures at people’s front door. What’s going on in your neighborhood?

Nextdoor Drama was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: