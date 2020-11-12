J-Si Was Chased?!

Big Al went to a memorial service recently, entered a praying circle and held hands without even thinking about the pandemic.
“You might not want to hold my hand”…
Plus, J-Si was on his skateboard and chased by a bobcat yesterday and had to do some quick thinking. Hear both scary stories below!
