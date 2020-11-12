Big Al went to a memorial service recently, entered a praying circle and held hands without even thinking about the pandemic.

“You might not want to hold my hand”…

Plus, J-Si was on his skateboard and chased by a bobcat yesterday and had to do some quick thinking. Hear both scary stories below!

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT

AUDIO

RELATED: J-Si Attempts Another World Record

RELATED: Someone Scored A Date With Big Al!

RELATED: Feel Good Fridays: Feel Good Stories

J-Si Was Chased?! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: