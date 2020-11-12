The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Bebe Rexha’s New Music And Body Positivity

Ana and Part-Time Justin got to sit down with Bebe Rexha on Zoom to discuss her new music, working in this new COVID climate, and representing body positivity!

Don’t miss watching “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat out now!

Plus, Tory was sadly shut out of the vault when she played today. But listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

