Part-Time Justin turns it up with some truth serum! He introduces the game “Swallow the Truth”… Did we shoot water or shoot vodka?

Listen below to find out who’s the loser!

Plus, another perfect win TODAY! Ryann got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Turn Up The Truth was originally published on radionowhouston.com

