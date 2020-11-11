During celebrity gossip, we discussed Kate Winslet holding her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds while filming ‘Avatar.’ Plus, we talked about David Blaine and the current world record-holder.

J-Si held the previous Guinness World Record for farthest barefoot LEGO walk and lost it. So he tried to break the record for holding his breath! Well… he tried to break at least 2 minutes…

J-Si Attempts Another World Record was originally published on radionowhouston.com

